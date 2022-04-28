California Water Service: Q1 Earnings Insights

California Water Service CWT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
California Water Service missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $25.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at California Water Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.86
|0.43
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|1.20
|0.75
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|197.00M
|334.83M
|202.09M
|69.67M
|Revenue Actual
|173.33M
|256.72M
|213.12M
|147.74M
