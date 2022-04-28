California Water Service: Q1 Earnings Insights

California Water Service CWT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

California Water Service missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $25.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at California Water Service's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.86 0.43 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 1.20 0.75 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 197.00M 334.83M 202.09M 69.67M Revenue Actual 173.33M 256.72M 213.12M 147.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.