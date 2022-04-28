Recap: W.W. Grainger Q1 Earnings

W.W. Grainger GWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
W.W. Grainger beat estimated earnings by 15.52%, reporting an EPS of $7.07 versus an estimate of $6.12.
Revenue was up $563.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at W.W. Grainger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.24
|5.30
|4.58
|4.30
|EPS Actual
|5.44
|5.65
|4.27
|4.48
|Revenue Estimate
|3.27B
|3.32B
|3.22B
|3.05B
|Revenue Actual
|3.36B
|3.37B
|3.21B
|3.08B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
W.W. Grainger management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $25.0 and $27.0 per share.
