Medical Properties Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Medical Properties Trust MPW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Medical Properties Trust beat estimated earnings by 51.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $47.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medical Properties Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|400.42M
|389.53M
|370.51M
|347.23M
|Revenue Actual
|409.33M
|390.78M
|381.79M
|362.76M
