Medical Properties Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Medical Properties Trust MPW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medical Properties Trust beat estimated earnings by 51.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $47.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medical Properties Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.44 0.43 0.42 EPS Actual 0.47 0.44 0.43 0.42 Revenue Estimate 400.42M 389.53M 370.51M 347.23M Revenue Actual 409.33M 390.78M 381.79M 362.76M

