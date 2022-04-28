Recap: Hayward Holdings Q1 Earnings

Hayward Holdings HAYW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hayward Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $76.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hayward Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.23
|0.28
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.26
|0.31
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|351.21M
|329.47M
|339.28M
|258.49M
|Revenue Actual
|352.38M
|350.62M
|364.40M
|334.40M
