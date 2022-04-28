Recap: Hayward Holdings Q1 Earnings

Hayward Holdings HAYW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Hayward Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $76.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hayward Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.23 0.28 0.16 EPS Actual 0.28 0.26 0.31 1.11 Revenue Estimate 351.21M 329.47M 339.28M 258.49M Revenue Actual 352.38M 350.62M 364.40M 334.40M

