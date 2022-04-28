Recap: Limelight Networks Q1 Earnings

Limelight Networks LLNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Limelight Networks reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 61.57M 54.39M 52.11M 54.17M Revenue Actual 62.88M 55.20M 48.35M 51.20M

To track all earnings releases for Limelight Networks visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.