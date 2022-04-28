Recap: Limelight Networks Q1 Earnings

Limelight Networks LLNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Limelight Networks reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|61.57M
|54.39M
|52.11M
|54.17M
|Revenue Actual
|62.88M
|55.20M
|48.35M
|51.20M
To track all earnings releases for Limelight Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
