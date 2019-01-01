ñol

Limelight Networks
(NASDAQ:LLNW)
3.62
-0.02[-0.55%]
At close: May 31
3.62
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.54 - 3.69
52 Week High/Low2.3 - 5.55
Open / Close3.66 / 3.62
Float / Outstanding136M / 138.2M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2M
Mkt Cap500.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float136M

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Limelight Networks reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$58M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$58M

Earnings Recap

 

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limelight Networks reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 61.57M 54.39M 52.11M 54.17M
Revenue Actual 62.88M 55.20M 48.35M 51.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Limelight Networks using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Limelight Networks Questions & Answers

Q
When is Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reporting earnings?
A

Limelight Networks (LLNW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Limelight Networks’s (NASDAQ:LLNW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.4M, which beat the estimate of $45.3M.

