Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limelight Networks reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 61.57M 54.39M 52.11M 54.17M Revenue Actual 62.88M 55.20M 48.35M 51.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.