CTS: Q1 Earnings Insights

CTS CTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CTS beat estimated earnings by 26.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $19.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CTS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.36
|0.38
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.46
|0.52
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|122.96M
|116.91M
|121.86M
|119.20M
|Revenue Actual
|132.53M
|122.38M
|129.59M
|128.43M
