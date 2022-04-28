CTS: Q1 Earnings Insights

CTS CTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CTS beat estimated earnings by 26.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $19.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CTS's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.36 0.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.49 0.46 0.52 0.46 Revenue Estimate 122.96M 116.91M 121.86M 119.20M Revenue Actual 132.53M 122.38M 129.59M 128.43M

To track all earnings releases for CTS visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.