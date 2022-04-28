LSI Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSI Industries LYTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
LSI Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $37.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSI Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.13
|0.05
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.13
|0.12
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|96.52M
|99.27M
|81.00M
|74.07M
|Revenue Actual
|111.14M
|106.40M
|97.02M
|72.20M
