LSI Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSI Industries LYTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

LSI Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $37.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSI Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.13 0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.13 0.12 0.07 Revenue Estimate 96.52M 99.27M 81.00M 74.07M Revenue Actual 111.14M 106.40M 97.02M 72.20M

