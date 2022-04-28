Recap: Materialise Q1 Earnings

Materialise MTLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Materialise missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $5.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materialise's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.09 0.17 0.07 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 59.74M 61.06M 58.76M 51.62M Revenue Actual 64.55M 60.44M 60.27M 53.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.