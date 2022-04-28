Recap: Materialise Q1 Earnings

Materialise MTLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Materialise missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $5.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Materialise's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.17
|0.07
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|59.74M
|61.06M
|58.76M
|51.62M
|Revenue Actual
|64.55M
|60.44M
|60.27M
|53.41M
