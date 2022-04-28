PBF Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

PBF Energy PBF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
PBF Energy beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $4.22 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PBF Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|-0.07
|-1.01
|-2.56
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.12
|-1.26
|-2.61
|Revenue Estimate
|7.19B
|6.47B
|6.05B
|4.70B
|Revenue Actual
|8.24B
|7.19B
|6.90B
|4.92B
