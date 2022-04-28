Recap: Linde Q1 Earnings

Linde LIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Linde beat estimated earnings by 14.01%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.57.
Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Linde's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.39
|2.24
|2.53
|2.25
|EPS Actual
|2.77
|2.73
|2.70
|2.49
|Revenue Estimate
|6.95B
|6.44B
|7.35B
|7.04B
|Revenue Actual
|8.30B
|7.67B
|7.58B
|7.24B
To track all earnings releases for Linde visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews