Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Scorpio Tankers STNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Scorpio Tankers beat estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $39.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scorpio Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.75 -1.25 -0.64 -0.99 EPS Actual -0.79 -1.39 -0.94 -1.05 Revenue Estimate 151.10M 127.38M 155.89M 141.46M Revenue Actual 147.91M 119.27M 139.44M 134.16M

