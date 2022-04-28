Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Scorpio Tankers STNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Scorpio Tankers beat estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.66.
Revenue was up $39.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Scorpio Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-1.25
|-0.64
|-0.99
|EPS Actual
|-0.79
|-1.39
|-0.94
|-1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|151.10M
|127.38M
|155.89M
|141.46M
|Revenue Actual
|147.91M
|119.27M
|139.44M
|134.16M
