Sirius XM Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Sirius XM Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $128.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sirius XM Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.10
|0.07
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.25B
|2.17B
|2.06B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.28B
|2.20B
|2.16B
|2.06B
