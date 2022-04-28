Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Insights

Granite Construction GVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Granite Construction missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $122.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Granite Construction's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.96 0.52 -0.66 -0.58 EPS Actual 0.05 0.93 0.91 -0.11 0.41 Revenue Estimate 960.70M 1.14B 962.67M 657.91M 648.00M Revenue Actual 805.70M 1.06B 964.17M 669.91M 945.57M

