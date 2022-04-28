Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Insights

Granite Construction GVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Granite Construction missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $122.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Granite Construction's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.96
|0.52
|-0.66
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.93
|0.91
|-0.11
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|960.70M
|1.14B
|962.67M
|657.91M
|648.00M
|Revenue Actual
|805.70M
|1.06B
|964.17M
|669.91M
|945.57M
To track all earnings releases for Granite Construction visit their earnings calendar here.
