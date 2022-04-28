First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

First American Financial FAF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First American Financial missed estimated earnings by 1.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $8.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First American Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|1.86
|1.70
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|2.15
|2.13
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|2.05B
|2.04B
|1.83B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|2.37B
|2.56B
|2.27B
|2.03B
To track all earnings releases for First American Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.