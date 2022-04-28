Fortive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fortive FTV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fortive beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.65
|0.59
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.66
|0.66
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|1.44B
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.30B
|1.32B
|1.26B
