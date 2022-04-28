Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings

Altisource Portfolio ASPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altisource Portfolio beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73.
Revenue was down $10.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altisource Portfolio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.77
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.86
|-0.80
|-0.69
|-0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|39.56M
|53.20M
|54.15M
|49.25M
|Revenue Actual
|36.94M
|41.63M
|43.97M
|48.08M
To track all earnings releases for Altisource Portfolio visit their earnings calendar here.
