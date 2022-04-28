Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings

Altisource Portfolio ASPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Altisource Portfolio beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was down $10.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altisource Portfolio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.45 -0.49 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.86 -0.80 -0.69 -0.91 Revenue Estimate 39.56M 53.20M 54.15M 49.25M Revenue Actual 36.94M 41.63M 43.97M 48.08M

