Interpublic Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Interpublic Gr of Cos beat estimated earnings by 17.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $312.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.49
|0.42
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.63
|0.70
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|2.51B
|2.17B
|2.08B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.93B
|2.54B
|2.51B
|2.26B
