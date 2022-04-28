Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southern SO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Southern beat estimated earnings by 6.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $738.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southern's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|1.22
|0.78
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|1.23
|0.84
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|6.15B
|5.08B
|5.49B
|Revenue Actual
|5.77B
|6.24B
|5.20B
|5.91B
