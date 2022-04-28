International Paper: Q1 Earnings Insights

International Paper IP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Paper beat estimated earnings by 49.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was down $126.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Paper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|1.45
|1.06
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|1.35
|1.06
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|5.07B
|5.87B
|5.63B
|5.34B
|Revenue Actual
|5.09B
|5.71B
|5.62B
|5.36B
