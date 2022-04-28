A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Insights

A.O. Smith AOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $208.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at A.O. Smith's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.68
|0.64
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.79
|0.73
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|962.35M
|852.25M
|811.54M
|768.34M
|Revenue Actual
|995.50M
|914.60M
|859.80M
|769.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
A.O. Smith management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.35 and $3.55 per share.
