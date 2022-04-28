Comcast: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comcast CMCSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comcast beat estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $3.81 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comcast's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.75 0.66 0.58 EPS Actual 0.77 0.87 0.84 0.76 Revenue Estimate 29.74B 29.87B 27.16B 26.72B Revenue Actual 30.34B 30.30B 28.55B 27.20B

