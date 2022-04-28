Comcast: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comcast CMCSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comcast beat estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $3.81 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comcast's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.75
|0.66
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.87
|0.84
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|29.74B
|29.87B
|27.16B
|26.72B
|Revenue Actual
|30.34B
|30.30B
|28.55B
|27.20B
To track all earnings releases for Comcast visit their earnings calendar here.
