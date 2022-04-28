MarineMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

MarineMax HZO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.



Earnings

MarineMax beat estimated earnings by 33.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $1.78.

Revenue was up $87.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.14 1.99 0.74 EPS Actual 1.59 1.45 2.59 1.69 Revenue Estimate 447.80M 512.77M 628.34M 445.00M Revenue Actual 472.69M 462.31M 666.33M 523.10M

