MarineMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

MarineMax HZO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MarineMax beat estimated earnings by 33.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $1.78.
Revenue was up $87.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.14
|1.99
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.45
|2.59
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|447.80M
|512.77M
|628.34M
|445.00M
|Revenue Actual
|472.69M
|462.31M
|666.33M
|523.10M
To track all earnings releases for MarineMax visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews