Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ares Management ARES reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Management missed estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $155.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.62 0.51 0.51 EPS Actual 0.85 0.62 0.64 0.46 Revenue Estimate 629.08M 528.44M 424.96M 445.64M Revenue Actual 481.03M 448.26M 372.83M 327.46M

