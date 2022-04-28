Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ares Management ARES reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ares Management missed estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $155.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.62
|0.51
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.62
|0.64
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|629.08M
|528.44M
|424.96M
|445.64M
|Revenue Actual
|481.03M
|448.26M
|372.83M
|327.46M
To track all earnings releases for Ares Management visit their earnings calendar here.
