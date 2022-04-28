Recap: Virtu Financial Q1 Earnings

Virtu Financial VIRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virtu Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was down $311.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virtu Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.62
|0.81
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.70
|0.63
|2.04
|Revenue Estimate
|367.25M
|324.36M
|381.03M
|509.07M
|Revenue Actual
|705.60M
|544.34M
|548.97M
|1.01B
To track all earnings releases for Virtu Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
