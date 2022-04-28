Recap: Virtu Financial Q1 Earnings

Virtu Financial VIRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Virtu Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was down $311.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtu Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.62 0.81 1.25 EPS Actual 1.19 0.70 0.63 2.04 Revenue Estimate 367.25M 324.36M 381.03M 509.07M Revenue Actual 705.60M 544.34M 548.97M 1.01B

