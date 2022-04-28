Amalgamated Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Amalgamated Financial AMAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amalgamated Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amalgamated Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.37
|0.36
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.46
|0.32
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|51.04M
|48.72M
|48.74M
|48.76M
|Revenue Actual
|59.44M
|50.09M
|47.32M
|45.84M
To track all earnings releases for Amalgamated Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
