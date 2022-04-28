Amalgamated Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Amalgamated Financial AMAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amalgamated Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amalgamated Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.37 0.36 0.34 EPS Actual 0.53 0.46 0.32 0.41 Revenue Estimate 51.04M 48.72M 48.74M 48.76M Revenue Actual 59.44M 50.09M 47.32M 45.84M

