GasLog Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

GasLog Partners GLOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
GasLog Partners beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $1.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.24
|0.24
|0.3
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.34
|0.10
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|89.48M
|76.28M
|75.08M
|79.82M
|Revenue Actual
|88.17M
|80.53M
|70.35M
|87.09M
