Recap: Portland General Electric Q1 Earnings

Portland General Electric POR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Portland General Electric missed estimated earnings by 23.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.64
|0.37
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.56
|0.36
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|533.13M
|550.87M
|485.08M
|578.16M
|Revenue Actual
|614.00M
|654.00M
|537.00M
|612.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Portland General Electric management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.65 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Portland General Electric visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.