Recap: Portland General Electric Q1 Earnings

Portland General Electric POR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Portland General Electric missed estimated earnings by 23.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.64 0.37 0.92 EPS Actual 0.73 0.56 0.36 1.07 Revenue Estimate 533.13M 550.87M 485.08M 578.16M Revenue Actual 614.00M 654.00M 537.00M 612.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Portland General Electric management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.65 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Portland General Electric visit their earnings calendar here.

