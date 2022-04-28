Recap: Willis Towers Watson Q1 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson WTW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Willis Towers Watson beat estimated earnings by 17.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was down $430.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69 which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.98
|1.39
|2
|3.28
|EPS Actual
|5.67
|1.73
|2.66
|3.64
|Revenue Estimate
|2.50B
|1.80B
|2.21B
|2.50B
|Revenue Actual
|2.71B
|1.97B
|2.29B
|2.59B
