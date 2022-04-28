Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q1 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was up $251.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|2.47
|2.87
|2.55
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|2.77
|3.08
|3.13
|Revenue Estimate
|4.49B
|4.24B
|4.21B
|3.96B
|Revenue Actual
|4.07B
|4.26B
|4.30B
|4.20B
