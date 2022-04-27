Canadian Pacific Railway: Q1 Earnings Insights

Canadian Pacific Railway CP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian Pacific Railway missed estimated earnings by 33.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was down $96.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Pacific Railway's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.8
|0.82
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.7
|0.84
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.65B
|1.65B
|1.66B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.53B
|1.67B
|1.55B
To track all earnings releases for Canadian Pacific Railway visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.