Recap: O'Reilly Automotive Q1 Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
O'Reilly Automotive missed estimated earnings by 4.14%, reporting an EPS of $7.17 versus an estimate of $7.48.
Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.59 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at O'Reilly Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.05
|7.14
|7.13
|5.47
|EPS Actual
|7.64
|8.07
|8.33
|7.06
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10B
|3.28B
|3.17B
|2.86B
|Revenue Actual
|3.29B
|3.48B
|3.47B
|3.09B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
O'Reilly Automotive management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $32.35 and $32.85 per share.
To track all earnings releases for O'Reilly Automotive visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.