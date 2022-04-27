Molina Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Molina Healthcare MOH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Molina Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 5.15%, reporting an EPS of $4.9 versus an estimate of $4.66.
Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Molina Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.79
|3.38
|3.64
|EPS Actual
|2.88
|2.83
|3.40
|4.44
|Revenue Estimate
|7.19B
|6.79B
|6.38B
|6.07B
|Revenue Actual
|7.41B
|7.04B
|6.80B
|6.52B
