Streamline Health Solns: Q4 Earnings Insights

Streamline Health Solns STRM reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Streamline Health Solns missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Streamline Health Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|0
|-0.07
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|4.34M
|3.15M
|2.97M
|2.90M
|Revenue Actual
|5.51M
|2.87M
|2.95M
|2.97M
To track all earnings releases for Streamline Health Solns visit their earnings calendar here.
