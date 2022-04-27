Streamline Health Solns: Q4 Earnings Insights

Streamline Health Solns STRM reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Streamline Health Solns missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Streamline Health Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.10 0 -0.07 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 4.34M 3.15M 2.97M 2.90M Revenue Actual 5.51M 2.87M 2.95M 2.97M

