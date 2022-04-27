Financial Institutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Financial Institutions FISI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Financial Institutions beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $1.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Financial Institutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.89 0.80 0.76 EPS Actual 1.21 1.05 1.25 1.27 Revenue Estimate 39.98M 36.72M 36.02M 36.59M Revenue Actual 40.87M 38.27M 37.73M 37.86M

