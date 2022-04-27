Financial Institutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Financial Institutions FISI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Financial Institutions beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $1.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Financial Institutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.89
|0.80
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.05
|1.25
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|39.98M
|36.72M
|36.02M
|36.59M
|Revenue Actual
|40.87M
|38.27M
|37.73M
|37.86M
