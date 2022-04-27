Recap: CACI International Q3 Earnings

CACI International CACI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CACI International missed estimated earnings by 3.13%, reporting an EPS of $4.64 versus an estimate of $4.79.
Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.69 which was followed by a 8.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CACI International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.52
|3.89
|5.56
|3.70
|EPS Actual
|3.83
|3.70
|5.74
|4.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.53B
|1.50B
|1.57B
|1.57B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.49B
|1.56B
|1.55B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CACI International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $17.51 and $17.93 per share.
