United Rentals: Q1 Earnings Insights

United Rentals URI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 14.83%, reporting an EPS of $5.73 versus an estimate of $4.99.
Revenue was up $467.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 3.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.72
|6.80
|4.85
|3.07
|EPS Actual
|7.39
|6.58
|4.66
|3.45
|Revenue Estimate
|2.75B
|2.58B
|2.25B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.78B
|2.60B
|2.29B
|2.06B
To track all earnings releases for United Rentals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
