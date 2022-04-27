Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allison Transmission ALSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allison Transmission beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17.

Revenue was up $89.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allison Transmission's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.90 0.93 0.95 EPS Actual 1.15 0.89 1.01 1.07 Revenue Estimate 593.05M 584.02M 590.81M 581.63M Revenue Actual 644.00M 567.00M 603.00M 588.00M

