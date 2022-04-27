Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allison Transmission ALSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allison Transmission beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17.
Revenue was up $89.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allison Transmission's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.90
|0.93
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|0.89
|1.01
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|593.05M
|584.02M
|590.81M
|581.63M
|Revenue Actual
|644.00M
|567.00M
|603.00M
|588.00M
To track all earnings releases for Allison Transmission visit their earnings calendar here.
