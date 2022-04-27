Recap: John B Sanfilippo & Son Q3 Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $10.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.39 1.15 1.18 EPS Actual 1.14 1.51 1.07 1.27 Revenue Estimate 239.60M 218.00M 198.20M 202.70M Revenue Actual 253.21M 226.33M 206.74M 207.89M

To track all earnings releases for John B Sanfilippo & Son visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.