MYR Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

MYR Group MYRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MYR Group beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $44.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MYR Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.18 0.95 0.63 EPS Actual 1.20 1.35 1.24 1.17 Revenue Estimate 621.19M 640.91M 561.20M 533.98M Revenue Actual 646.05M 610.18M 649.57M 592.49M

