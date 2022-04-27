MYR Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

MYR Group MYRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
MYR Group beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $44.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MYR Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.18
|0.95
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.35
|1.24
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|621.19M
|640.91M
|561.20M
|533.98M
|Revenue Actual
|646.05M
|610.18M
|649.57M
|592.49M
