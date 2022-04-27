$1000 Invested In Range Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Range Resources RRC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.95%. Currently, Range Resources has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In RRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of RRC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,864.80 today based on a price of $30.75 for RRC at the time of writing.

Range Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

