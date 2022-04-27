Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cheesecake Factory CAKE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cheesecake Factory missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $166.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cheesecake Factory's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.71 0.72 EPS Actual 0.49 0.65 0.80 0.2 Revenue Estimate 773.44M 762.44M 742.58M 604.21M Revenue Actual 776.69M 754.47M 768.96M 627.42M

To track all earnings releases for Cheesecake Factory visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.