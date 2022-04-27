Recap: ServiceNow Q1 Earnings

ServiceNow NOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ServiceNow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.38
|1.21
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.55
|1.42
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.60B
|1.47B
|1.36B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.51B
|1.41B
|1.36B
