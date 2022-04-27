Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning F5 Stock In The Last 20 Years

F5 FFIV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.59%. Currently, F5 has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In FFIV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FFIV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $26,339.86 today based on a price of $168.18 for FFIV at the time of writing.

F5's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

