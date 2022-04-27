Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Staar Surgical Stock In The Last 20 Years

Staar Surgical STAA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.6%. Currently, Staar Surgical has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In STAA: If an investor had bought $1000 of STAA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,495.65 today based on a price of $60.30 for STAA at the time of writing.

Staar Surgical's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

