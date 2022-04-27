QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fiserv Clocks 10% Revenue Growth In Q1; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 3:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Fiserv, Inc FISV reported first-quarter FY22 GAAP revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $4.14 billion and adjusted revenue growth of 10% to $3.91 billion, beating the consensus of $3.84 billion. 
  • Internal revenue growth (organic, constant currency) was 11%, led by 20% growth in the Acceptance segment, 6% growth in the Fintech segment, and 5% growth in the Payments segment.
  • Margin: The adjusted operating margin rose by 60 bps to 32%.
  • The adjusted EPS of $1.40 beat the consensus of $1.35.
  • It held $2.83 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $815 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Fiserv reiterated FY22 organic revenue growth of 7% - 9% and adjusted EPS of $6.40 - $6.55 (consensus $6.44), implying growth of 15% - 17%.
  • Price Action: FISV shares traded higher by 4.97% at $100.89 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTechTrading Ideas