Fiserv Clocks 10% Revenue Growth In Q1; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

reported first-quarter FY22 GAAP revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $4.14 billion and adjusted revenue growth of 10% to $3.91 billion, beating the consensus of $3.84 billion. Internal revenue growth (organic, constant currency) was 11%, led by 20% growth in the Acceptance segment, 6% growth in the Fintech segment, and 5% growth in the Payments segment.

The adjusted operating margin rose by 60 bps to 32%. The adjusted EPS of $1.40 beat the consensus of $1.35.

It held $2.83 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $815 million in operating cash flow.

Fiserv reiterated FY22 organic revenue growth of 7% - 9% and adjusted EPS of $6.40 - $6.55 (consensus $6.44), implying growth of 15% - 17%. Price Action: FISV shares traded higher by 4.97% at $100.89 on the last check Wednesday.

