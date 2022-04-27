Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Exact Sciences Stock In The Last 10 Years

Exact Sciences EXAS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.54%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion.

Buying $100 In EXAS: If an investor had bought $100 of EXAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $571.40 today based on a price of $61.59 for EXAS at the time of writing.

Exact Sciences's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.