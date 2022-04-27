Here's How Much $100 Invested In Boyd Gaming 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Boyd Gaming BYD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.14%. Currently, Boyd Gaming has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion.

Buying $100 In BYD: If an investor had bought $100 of BYD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $802.47 today based on a price of $61.77 for BYD at the time of writing.

Boyd Gaming's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

