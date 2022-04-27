If You Invested $100 In Vail Resorts 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Vail Resorts MTN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.07%. Currently, Vail Resorts has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion.

Buying $100 In MTN: If an investor had bought $100 of MTN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $627.51 today based on a price of $255.90 for MTN at the time of writing.

Vail Resorts's Performance Over Last 10 Years

