Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lennox International Stock In The Last 10 Years

Lennox International LII has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.76%. Currently, Lennox International has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion.

Buying $100 In LII: If an investor had bought $100 of LII stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $518.23 today based on a price of $224.87 for LII at the time of writing.

Lennox International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

